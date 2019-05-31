Epsom: Defoe wins Coronation Cup from Kew Gardens

Defoe won by half a length from Kew Gardens, with Salouen in third

Defoe won the Coronation Cup at Epsom's Derby meeting as jockey Andrea Atzeni clocked up a 494-1 treble.

The 11-1 shot, trained by Roger Varian, outpaced Kew Gardens in the final furlong for Atzeni, who also enjoyed wins on Gossiping and Mountain Angel.

St Leger winner Kew Gardens, under Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O'Brien, hit the front in the straight but Defoe passed him as the winning post neared.

O'Brien has the favourite for the Oaks - Pink Dogwood - at 16:30 BST.