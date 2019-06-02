French Derby: Sottsass beats Persian King to win Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly

Jockey Cristian Demuro shed a tear after Sottsass won the French Derby

Sottsass broke the course record when beating favourite Persian King to win the French Derby at Chantilly.

The winner, ridden by Cristian Demuro for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, is now around 16-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

French 2,000 Guineas winner Persian King looked set to follow up in the race - officially named the Prix du Jockey Club - but faded late on.

Cape Of Good Hope was the best of Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's trio in fourth.

The 10-1 winner was a fourth French Derby triumph for Rouget.

Meanwhile O'Brien said Anthony Van Dyck - who provided his seventh Derby win at Epsom on Saturday - would now be aimed at the Irish version on 29 June.