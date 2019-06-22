Ulster Derby: Dadoozdart holds off King's Vow to take win

Dadoozdart edged out King's Vow in a thrilling finish to give trainer Noel Meade victory in the Ulster Derby at Down Royal.

The 9-2 shot, ridden by Shane Foley, moved to the front at the final furlong as Metier surrendered his lead.

Pre-race favourite Future Investment fell away from the front two as the finish approached but held on to third.

The result ends Jim Bolger's domination of the race, with the Wexford trainer having won the previous three renewals.

The pre-race favourites appeared content to sit back and allow Mitier and Fujimoto Flyer (20-1) to jostle for the lead through the opening eight furlongs.

Joseph O'Brien's King's Vow (7-1) was the first to make a decisive move but was followed closely by Dadoozdart on the outside.

Having taken victory as Naas last time out, the three-year-old found a late burst to take the win and secure the £100,000 prize.