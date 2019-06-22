Royal Ascot: Blue Point adds Diamond Jubilee Stakes to King's Stand Stakes win

Blue Point completed a rare double at Royal Ascot, adding the Diamond Jubilee Stakes to Tuesday's win in the King's Stand Stakes.

The Charlie Appleby trained five-year-old became the third horse to complete a double in the two Group 1 races.

Ridden by James Doyle, Blue Point tracked pace setter Kachy and hit the front with a furlong to go, holding off Dream of Dreams to win by a head.

"I have never met a horse as tough as this," said Doyle, 31,

"I have said I think he is one of the quickest I have ever ridden. It got a bit hairy late on but this fella is so genuine he just wanted to chase Kachy down."

