Royal Ascot: Blue Point adds Diamond Jubilee Stakes to King's Stand Stakes win

Breaking news

Blue Point completed a rare double at Royal Ascot, adding the Diamond Jubilee Stakes to Tuesday's win in the King's Stand Stakes.

The Charlie Appleby trained five-year-old became the third horse to complete a double in the two Group 1 races.

Ridden by James Doyle, Blue Point tracked pace setter Kachy and hit the front with a furlong to go, holding off Dream of Dreams to win by a head.

"I have never met a horse as tough as this," said Doyle, 31,

"I have said I think he is one of the quickest I have ever ridden. It got a bit hairy late on but this fella is so genuine he just wanted to chase Kachy down."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport