Royal Ascot: Three arrested after brawl at racecourse

A racegoer lies on the ground after the melee although there were no reports of serious injuries

A brawl at Royal Ascot in which one racegoer was knocked to the ground was "unrepresentative" of the overall mood at the meeting, according to officials.

Video footage and photos have emerged of a fight at the meeting where punches were thrown and chairs overturned.

Thames Valley Police said three people were arrested at the course on Friday on suspicion of affray.

The latest incident follows a punch-up at the Berkshire venue's May 2018 meeting and trouble at other tracks.

In February, a mass brawl at Haydock Park was condemned by the Racecourse Association.

Racing has introduced stricter security measures at major meetings, including sniffer dogs aimed at discouraging the use of drugs, after incidents at Goodwood, Ascot and Hexham in 2018.

In video footage reportedly from Friday, one racegoer can be heard to shout "Go on, give it to him" as punters are sent sprawling in the melee.

"Three people were arrested: two men aged 59 from Epsom and aged 26 from Chelmsford, and a woman aged 26 from Chelmsford. They have all been released under investigation," said a Thames Valley police statement.

An Ascot spokesperson said: "The incident was unfortunate and unrepresentative of the overall mood at the racecourse.

"With over 75,000 people in attendance, sadly it is difficult to eradicate all anti-social behaviour. Our security staff can and do remove people, and we operate a system whereby staff who identify anti-social behaviour give one warning."