Enable wins Coral-Eclipse at Sandown under Frankie Dettori for 10th straight victory

Enable is set to run next in the King George at Ascot later in July

Enable clocked up a 10th consecutive victory as the flying filly won the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown under Frankie Dettori on her seasonal return.

The 4-6 favourite, trained by John Gosden, was given a rapturous reception by a bumper crowd at the Surrey track.

Enable, who will bid for a record third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October, won by three-quarters of a length from Magical, with Regal Reality third.

"She is the queen of racing," said Dettori before a flying dismount.

Enable had previously recorded nine straight wins at nine different courses in four different countries, and she looked in good condition in her first race since winning at the Breeders' Cup meeting in November.

"I would give her 8.5 out of 10 today, with plenty more to come," said Dettori, 48. "She is amazing - I love her."

Gosden confirmed the target of a third Arc title and indicated that Enable is next likely to run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month.

"She was only about 85% or 90%," said the Newmarket trainer. "To come from an eight-month lay-off and win an Eclipse is quite an ask. She is an exceptional athlete."

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

Enable emulated her dad Nathaniel, the 2012 winner, with a success that was much more comfortable than the narrow margin implies. The talented runner-up simply just couldn't get in a serious blow as the winner swept aside any concerns revolving around it being her first race in eight months, and over a distance short of her best.

This could prove to be a seminal moment for the season - thus far it has not necessarily felt vintage, but this changed everything. The road to Longchamp in October and the attempt at winning an unprecedented third Arc will be well-lit.