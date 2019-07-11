Jockeys Callum Rodriguez and Kevin Lundie banned after positive cocaine tests

Callum Rodriguez rode 68 winners in 2018

Two jockeys have been banned for six months each after they tested positive for cocaine at Southwell races earlier this year.

Callum Rodriguez and Kevin Lundie will not be eligible to have their riding licences back until 7 September at the earliest.

Both riders had given back positive tests on 27 February.

Rodriguez partnered 12 winners from 64 runs in 2019 while Lundie had no winners from 18 runs.