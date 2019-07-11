Newmarket: 2018 Derby winner Masar last as Communique wins at Newmarket

Communique (left) wins by one and three quarter lengths as Masar (royal blue) trails in last

Communique was a surprise winner of the Princess of Wales' Stakes at Newmarket as 2018 Derby winner Masar finished last.

The 11-1 winner, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa for trainer Mark Johnston, won from 100-30 shot Mirage Dancer with 25-1 outsider Desert Encounter third.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said he retained faith in Masar despite his disappointing run.

"There are no immediate decisions," said the Godolphin trainer.

"I hate to use an excuse when a race doesn't pan out for you, but they didn't go much of a gallop and he was just unfortunately over-racing on the outside and it paid in the end."

Masar returned from a year off when finishing fifth at Royal Ascot last month in his first race since winning the Derby at Epsom.

Johnston said Communique deserved another try in a top-level Group One race.

"He's had a couple of goes in Group Ones and come up short, but on his day he's that class - that's two Group Twos now," said Johnston.