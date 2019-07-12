Veracious claims Falmouth Stakes for Sir Michael Stoute

Veracious (left) with jockey Oisin Murphy in the red sleeves breaks for the line

Sir Michael Stoute's 6-1 shot Veracious captured the Group One Falmouth Stakes over a mile at Newmarket.

The four-year-old daughter of champion horse Frankel gave the trainer a sixth win in the race with victory by a neck.

One Master was denied a second Group One win, with Aidan O'Brien's 5-2 favourite I Can Fly two-and-three-quarter lengths back in third place.

Meanwhile, the Frankie Dettori-ridden Raffle Prize, trained by Mark Johnston, won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Dettori rode the two-year-old Godolphin filly to victory on good to soft ground at Royal Ascot last month and was in the saddle again with the going good to firm to eclipse favourite Daahyeh by one-and-three-quarter lengths.

Johnston indicated that the filly, twice a winner of Group Two races, may now step up to Group One level in the Prix Morny in France next month.