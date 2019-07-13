July Cup: Ten Sovereigns beats Advertise at Newmarket

Ten Sovereigns was in perfect position to press for the line

Aidan O'Brien's Ten Sovereigns (9-2) raced to victory in the Group One July Cup over six furlongs at Newmarket.

The three-year-old, fifth in the 2,000 Guineas and fourth behind Advertise at Royal Ascot last month, powered home by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

It was a fifth victory in the race for O'Brien and a second in successive years for jockey Ryan Moore.

Favourite Advertise, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was second, with three-year-olds claiming the first five places.

Ten Sovereigns, unbeaten as a two-year-old, had been 10-1 in the betting before a surge of interest in the morning.

On good to firm ground, the field of 12 split into two groups. Moore took up a central position and was unhindered as he surged to the line.

Fairyland, a stable-mate of the winner, came home third while Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna was fourth.

Moore said: "Aidan had him in tip-top shape, he liked the faster ground and was just a bit rusty at Ascot. The other side were ahead of me, he was a bit babyish and I could have done with some help, but he quickened very well. He's very nice."