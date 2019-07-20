Frankie Dettori wins Irish Oaks on Star Catcher

Dettori celebrated his Oaks win with a traditional dismount

Frankie Dettori won the Irish Oaks for the fifth time as Star Catcher held off the challenge of Fleeting at the Curragh on Saturday.

The winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot had been supplemented for the big race at a cost of 40,000 euro.

Star Catcher (7/2), trained by John Gosden, won by half a length from the Donnacha O'Brien-ridden Fleeting (9/2) with 5/2 favourite Pink Dogwood third.

It was Gosden's third success in the last eight runnings of the race.

It was a masterclass in front running from the 48-year-old Dettori on what was his 22nd wedding anniversary.

Dettori was able to dictate the pace virtually from the outset and the daughter of Sea of Stars held a healthy advantage until the Aidan O'Brien-trained Fleeting put in a strong late effort.

However, Star Catcher pulled out more to win with Pink Dogwood, also from the O'Brien stable, four and a half lengths back.

"She is a fabulous filly and it was a gorgeous ride from Frankie," said trainer Gosden.

"He knew from when she won the Ribblesdale her best furlong was the last furlong, and he was determined that it would not be a trot and sprint but a test of a mile and a half.

"He had the courage to do that and it comes from years of experience."