Sea Of Class: Irish Oaks winner and Arc runner-up dies after battle with colic

Sea of Class was narrowly beaten by Enable in the 2018 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Last year's Irish Oaks winner and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Sea Of Class has died after a battle with colic.

It had been announced a fortnight ago that the filly would not race again.

Trainer William Haggas said the four-year-old "took a turn for the worse" in the early hours of Monday.

"For all of us here, we mourn the loss of the best filly we had anything to do with but will cherish the memories for ever," he told the Racing Post.

Sea Of Class, a daughter of the 2009 Derby and Arc winner Sea The Stars, was just beaten as Enable won the Arc for the second year running in October.

Equine colic is a life-threatening disorder of the digestive system.