Horse racing abandoned at Southwell because of 'extreme temperatures'

Racing at Southwell was abandoned with two races remaining on Thursday afternoon because of the UK heatwave.

The meeting had controversially gone ahead despite forecasts of temperatures topping 30C.

"Racing is abandoned due to extreme temperatures," said a statement from the British Horseracing Authority.

The seven-race meeting had started at 11:25 BST, two-and-a-half hours earlier than expected, in a bid to cope with the heat.