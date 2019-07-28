Laurens claims sixth Group One victory in Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Laurens has won eight and finished second three times in her 14 career starts

Laurens sealed a brilliant weekend for British racing's equine females as she claimed a sixth Group One triumph with victory at Deauville.

The four-year-old filly, ridden by PJ McDonald, was an impressive winner of the Prix Rothschild for Karl Burke, who trains in Middleham, North Yorkshire.

Laurens beat last year's winner With You to take her record in France to three wins and a second from four runs.

It followed the King George triumph for wonder mare Enable on Saturday.

Laurens, owned by John Dance, finished half a length in front of the runner-up with another length and a half back to the previously unbeaten Obligate.

It was her first win of the season after finishing second in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and sixth at Royal Ascot.

"People were calling whether we should have kept her in training, including John really, he was having second thoughts and thought he'd made the wrong decision," said Burke.

"But she's a high-class filly and still showed us at home that she had plenty of ability."