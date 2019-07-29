Oisin Murphy cautioned for failing breathalyser before Salisbury meeting in June

Oisin Murphy had nine wins Group One wins in 2018

Top jockey Oisin Murphy has received a caution after failing a racecourse breathalyser that resulted in him barred from racing at a Salisbury fixture on 16 June.

A disciplinary hearing heard that Murphy, who lies a close second in the flat riders' championship, gave alcohol readings of around 50% above the permitted level for jockeys.

That is a level which is half of the drink-driving limit.

Daniel Tudhope leads the championship.

The Scottish jockey has 82 wins, while Murphy has 80.