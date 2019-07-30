Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius wins third Goodwood Cup under Frankie Dettori

Dettori: "All I have to do is put him there and he does the rest"

Stradivarius won the Goodwood Cup under Frankie Dettori to claim a third successive victory in the race.

The five-year-old, trained by John Gosden, made it eight successive wins and became only the second horse after Double Trigger to win the two-mile prize on three occasions.

Stradivarius, (5-4f) won by a neck from Dee Ex Bee, with Cross Counter third.

"He's a jockey's dream. He's a bit of a boy, he knows he's good," said Dettori, 48, who is enjoying a hot run of form.

"He'll never be flash and win by 10 lengths."

Dettori sat Stradivarius in the middle of the pack during the first mile as Wells Farhh Go swept into a big lead.

The real race began in the final few furlongs as Stradivarius' closest challengers, Cross Counter and Gold Cup runner-up Dee Ex Bee, took up the running only to be overtaken in the final furlong by the Bjorn Nielsen-owned chestnut.

It was Dettori's 10th top-level Group One victory in 60 days, a run that began with Anapurna in the Oaks and includes Stradivarius winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Tuesday's success was also the Gosden-Dettori partnership's eighth Group One victory of 2019, and comes three days after they combined to lead Enable to victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The 48-year-old Italian jockey added: "He follows any pace. He's got that burst, goes to the front and thinks he's got enough.

"All I have to do is put him there and he does the rest."