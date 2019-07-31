Glorious Goodwood: Frankie Dettori and Too Darn Hot win Sussex Stakes
Jockey Frankie Dettori continued his impressive form as he won the Sussex Stakes on Too Darn Hot at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.
The John Gosden-trained even favourite pulled clear in the final furlong to win from Circus Maximus and I Can Fly.
The three-year-old, owned by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, was briefly trapped in a pocket but came through to win the mile prize comfortably.
It means an 11th Group One victory for Dettori this season.
The 48-year-old Italian had claimed a 10th top-level win in 60 days when he won the Goodwood Cup with Stradivarius on Tuesday.