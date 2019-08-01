Khadijah Mellah: Hijab-wearing jockey triumphs on Haverland and makes history

Charlie Fellowes-trained Haverland was 25-1 prior to the race

Four months ago Khadijah Mellah had not even sat on a racehorse, but on Thursday she made history by winning the Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

The 18-year-old student is believed to be the first person in the UK to appear in a competitive horse race while wearing a hijab.

The amateur rider from Peckham, in south London, won the five-and-a-half-furlong charity race aboard Charlie Fellowes-trained 25-1 outsider Haverland, beating the likes of Olympic cycling champion turned jockey Victoria Pendleton.

"She's so brave, it never fazes her one bit," said Fellowes. "She's never galloped before last week. She is the most incredible young lady."

BBC presenter Alexis Green, former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman and TV personality Vogue Williams also took part in the all-female race.

Mellah learned to ride at the Ebony Horse Club charity in Brixton - but sat on a racehorse for the first time in April this year.

According to the Muslim Women's Sport Foundation, the number of female British Muslim jockeys - past and present - is in "single digits".