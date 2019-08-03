Glorious Goodwood: Khaadem powers to Stewards' Cup victory

Jockey Jim Crowley celebrates victory on favourite Khaadem at Glorious Goodwood

Favourite Khaadem finished strongly to win the Stewards' Cup in emphatic fashion at Glorious Goodwood.

At 4-1 in the field of 27, the Charlie Hills-trained three-year-old was the shortest-priced favourite to claim the famous six furlong sprint.

After Ornate started superbly for a four-length lead, Khaadem, who reached 48mph during the race, surged home by two and three-quarter lengths.

Open Wide (14-1) was second, with 28-1 outsider Raucous third.

It was another notable victory for Hills and jockey Jim Crowley, following their impressive triumph with Battaash, who completed a third successive win in Friday's Group Two King George Stakes over five furlongs.

Ornate, who finished third in that race, was sent out again 24 hours later by trainer David Griffiths, but with a furlong to travel had run out of steam and eventually finished 18th.

Khaadem was 10 lengths behind Advertise when seventh at Ascot in June and one and three-quarter lengths back in second behind Waldpfad at Newbury last month.

However, when Crowley manoeuvred him up along the far rail to make his challenge in the Sussex sunshine, there was no doubt that he would secure a fourth win in seven starts over the six furlong distance.

Earlier King's Advice, son of unbeaten champion horse Frankel, recorded his eighth win of the year with victory by a neck in the Summer Handicap over a mile and six furlongs.

The five-year-old 7-2 favourite, beaten only once this year when ridden by this week's leading Goodwood jockey PJ McDonald, continued his 100% record with Joe Fanning in the saddle.

In the Lillie Langtry Stakes, also over a mile and six furlongs, John Gosden's Enbihaar, ridden by Crowley, produced a storming finish to win by five lengths after Aidan O'Brien's 33-1 shot Flowering Peach had led on the far rail until the furlong marker.

Analysis

by Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent:

To be successful in a sprint handicap race, which is historically one of the very hardest of the year to win, by two and three-quarter lengths - having taken up the lead with only 100 yards to go - is pretty remarkable.

Khaadem was absolutely different gravy to your 'standard' contender in a race like this and no wonder Charlie Hills, who has enjoyed a highly lucrative week here, is thinking pretty big with the progressive colt.

He is only the third three-year-old to win since the turn of the century, and the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September received a favourable mention.