Too Darn Hot: John Gosden-trained colt is retired after career-ending leg injury

Too Darn Hot won the Sussex Stakes as the evens favourite

Too Darn Hot, 2018's champion two-year-old, has been retired after picking up a career-ending leg injury.

The injury is thought to have been sustained during his Group One Sussex Stakes victory at Goodwood last week.

Connections of the John Gosden-trained colt said he had undergone successful surgery at Newmarket Equine Hospital.

"The injury is not life-threatening," explained Simon Marsh, racing and bloodstock manager for owners Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber.

"He should make a full recovery. His future now lies at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket where he will recuperate and stand at stud for the 2020 season."

Jockey Frankie Dettori rode Too Darn Hot to an impressive victory in the race at Glorious Goodwood on 31 July.

A son of Dubawi, Too Darn Hot - ridden in all his racecourse outings by Dettori - was unbeaten in four starts as a juvenile, culminating in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

This season, he was second in the Dante Stakes at York and the Irish 2,000 Guineas and third in the St James's Palace Stakes.

He then won the seven-furlong Prix Jean Prat at Deauville before victory at Goodwood.

Marsh said that Too Darn Hot had undergone "surgery to his right-hind cannon after X-rays revealed a hairline fracture".