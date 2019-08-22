Yorkshire Oaks: Enable claims 12th straight win under Frankie Dettori

Enable beat Crystal Ocean by a neck to win over a mile and four furlongs at Ascot last time out

Wonder mare Enable powered to a 12th consecutive win as she triumphed at York in what is likely to be her final race on British soil.

Jockey Frankie Dettori was in tears after steering the five-year-old to a clear-cut victory in the Yorkshire Oaks from Magical.

Enable will now be aimed at a record third victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on 6 October.

It was a 10th win at the top Group One level for the 1-4 favourite.

Dettori, 48, was himself clocking up his 14th Group One triumph of the year, just two short of his personal best tally from 2001.

"This could be her last race in England. It is very special," said the emotional rider before a trademark flying dismount.

With just four runners in the race over nearly a mile and a half, Dettori sent his mount straight to the front and dictated the pace.

Magical, trained by Aidan O'Brien, mounted a challenge inside the final quarter of a mile but Enable was pushed clear and won by two and three quarter lengths.

"I'm emotional because she's so good. She's amazing and the turnout is fantastic," said Dettori as he brought the mare back to the winners' enclosure where crowds 10-deep gathered to see the celebrations.

Enable will now bid to make racing history with a third triumph in the Arc, Europe's richest contest.

"We couldn't be more pleased," said John Gosden, who trains the horse in Newmarket for Saudi Arabian owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

"She has this amazing, competitive mind - if you were married to her you would have to listen."

Enable has been beaten only once, 853 days ago on her second outing, and has won more than £9.5m in prize money.