Stradivarius wins £1m bonus as Battaash breaks track record at York

Frankie Dettori guided Stradivarius to a ninth consecutive win

Frankie Dettori rode Stradivarius to victory in York's Lonsdale Cup as the seasoned stayer secured a £1m bonus for the second consecutive season.

Stradivarius - a 4-9 favourite - saw off Dee Ex Bee by over a length.

The £1m bonus is awarded to any horse to win one of four races in May - including the Yorkshire Cup - followed by the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup.

Owner Bjorn Nielsen said: "He's a rare beast, to win what he has."

Dettori declared himself merely "a passenger" such is the quality of Stradivarius, who quickened in the final furlong of the two-mile race to win for the ninth consecutive time for trainer John Gosden.

"I waited to just before the furlong and said, 'come on son, let's go, let's put this race to bed'," added Dettori.

Brilliant Battaash breaks record

Some 70 minutes after Stradivarius scooped the £1m bonus, Jim Crowley steered Battaash to a track record in winning the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

The five-year-old - priced at 7-4 - travelled well and hit the front with two furlongs to go before pulling clear in the final furlong to beat 20-1 shot Soldier's Call into second.

The winning time over five furlongs of 55.9 seconds bettered a mark of 56.16 set by Dayjur in 1990.

Trainer Charlie Hills described Battaash as "some horse", while jockey Crowley added: "That was probably the most enjoyable winner I have ever had in my life. I am very lucky to be riding this horse, it's a pleasure to be associated with him."