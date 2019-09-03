Ferdy Murphy: Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer dies aged 70

From the section

Ferdy Murphy was a multiple winner at the Cheltenham Festival

Trainer Ferdy Murphy, who trained Cheltenham Festival and Scottish Grand National winners, has died aged 70.

Murphy moved to France from his North Yorkshire base in 2013 and was diagnosed with cancer four years ago.

A former stable jockey for Paddy Mullins, his Cheltenham winners included French Holly, Paddy's Return and Poker De Sivola.

He took the Scottish Grand National with Paris Pike (2000), Joes Edge (2005) and Hot Weld (2007).

Murphy also saddled 40-1 outsider Sibton Abbey, ridden by Adrian Maguire, to win the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1992.

Along with training top horses, Murphy helped nurture the careers of several top jockeys including Grand National-winning riders Graham Lee and Davy Russell.