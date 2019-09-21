Ayr Gold Cup: Buffer Zone disappoints as Angel Alexander prevails
Angel Alexander surged to Ayr Gold Cup glory, with 10-3 favourite Buffer Zone finishing a disappointing 17th.
The 28-1 winner, which is co-owned by former England striker Michael Owen, produced a marvellous finish to beat Growl by half a length.
Angel Alexander was ridden by Richard Kingscote and trained by Tom Dascombe at Owen's Manor House racing yard.
Gulliver, rated 8-1, crossed the line in third place with Summerghand, Embour and Louie De Palma following.