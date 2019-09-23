Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Topofthegame out for the season

Harry Cobden rode Topofthegame (right) to victory in the RSA Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March

Topofthegame, third favourite for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, has been ruled out for the season.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said the brilliant RSA Chase winner had suffered a minor leg injury.

He hopes the horse will return next season and go for the Gold Cup in 2021.

"While the problem is not serious, it is enough to make us stop with him at this stage and give him plenty of time to recover," Nicholls told Betfair.

Topofthegame beat Santini and Delta Work in a thrilling renewal of the RSA Chase at Cheltenham in March.

The seven-year-old had been rated 7-1 ante-post favourite for the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase - formerly the Hennessy Gold Cup - at Newbury on 30 November.

He was as low as 8-1 for the Gold Cup behind the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Kemboy (6-1) and last year's winner Al Boum Photo (7-1)