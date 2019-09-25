William Carson faces cocaine hearing after testing positive

From the section

Jockey William Carson will face a disciplinary panel on Thursday after testing positive for cocaine.

The grandson of former champion jockey Willie has been charged after a test at Lingfield racecourse on 27 March.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority said banned substance benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was found in the sample.

The 30-year-old faces a ban of up to six months if found to have breached the rules of racing.

An independent disciplinary panel will hear the case.

William Carson has ridden nearly 200 winners in his career, including the 2008 Ayr Gold Cup on Regal Parade.

He has only raced 18 times this year and not since 1 April.