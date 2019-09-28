Newmarket: Earthlight wins Middle Park Stakes for trainer Andre Fabre

Earthlight (blue) remains unbeaten after five races for owners Godolphin

Earthlight is clear second favourite behind Pinatubo for next year's 2,000 Guineas after winning the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The 11-4 favourite, trained in France by Andre Fabre, won by a neck under Mickael Barzalona from Golden Horde (16-1) and 100-1 shot Summer Sands.

Two leading hopes disappointed - Siskin was unsettled in the stalls and did not race while Mums Tipple came seventh.

Frankie Dettori won the Cambridgeshire Handicap for John Gosden on Lord North.

Earlier, Millisle took the Cheveley Park Stakes for trainer Jessica Harrington.

Both Pinatubo and Earthlight are owned by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team, but Fabre did not rule out the prospect of the pair clashing next season.

"It will have to be discussed, obviously. Sheikh Mohammed is a sportsman and he wouldn't mind one running one against another but we will see," he said.

'Definite feeling of anti-climax' - analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Earthlight was a decent winner which should thrive over a mile - maybe further - in 2020, but there was a definite feeling of anti-climax at the end of a race that was hyped as being packed with future stars.

Runner-up Golden Horde got closer to the winner than when they met in France in August - so the Prix Morny form is looking very solid, especially with race-second Raffle Prize going close in the Cheveley Park.

However, the fact that two outsiders finished third and fourth, that Mums Tipple was well-beaten and that Siskin was a late withdrawal were all rather disappointing.