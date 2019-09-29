Santa Anita: California track suffers 32nd horse death since December

Animal welfare campaigners have carried out protests at Santa Anita

The owners of a California racetrack have opened a fresh review into safety following the death of another horse - the 32nd to die at the course since December.

Emtech, a three-year-old colt, suffered an injury and had to be put down on the track at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Racing was cancelled at the park for more than three weeks in March following the series of fatalities.

Saturday was only the second day of its 23-day autumn race meet.

"We will open an immediate review into what factors could have contributed to Emtech's injury," said Dr Dionne Benson, chief veterinarian for owners The Stronach Group.

"Santa Anita will work closely with the California Horse Racing Board and will continue to brief our stakeholders and all of our constituents, including the public, as more facts come in.

"There is an expected level of safety and accountability that is required to participate at a Stronach Group racetrack. If anything less is found which could have contributed to this incident, it will be addressed immediately."

In June, The Stronach Group and California Horse Racing Board agreed to introduce an "unprecedented" series of safety measure at the course to increase protection for horses.

That followed the deaths of 30 horses during its winter-spring meet, prompting the closure in March for studies of the track and safety practices to be carried out.

The winter-spring meet ended in June and there has been no racing at Santa Anita until the new autumn season started on Friday.

However a 31st horse died during training earlier this month.

Santa Anita will host the Breeders' Cup in November. Organisers had discussed switching the venue in June following the number of equine deaths at the track.