Musselburgh: Future of racecourse 'secured' as Chester group wins licence to operate track

Musselburgh has been operating under temporary licenses after disputes about its management

A deal has been struck which "secures the future" of Musselburgh racecourse following years of internal disputes.

The licence to run the track - owned by East Lothian Council - has been awarded to Chester Race Company for 10 years following a review.

Management disputes had left the track operating under a series of temporary licences.

But a governance review compelled by the British Horseracing Authority has resulted in third-party operation.

"This is a very welcome announcement which secures the future of Musselburgh Racecourse," said East Lothian Council leader Willie Innes.

"Appointing a third-party operator was one of the options set out in the independent governance review required by the BHA. The working group unanimously agreed that this was the most appropriate option to pursue."

Musselburgh's general manager Bill Farnsworth also welcomed the news that Chester will be taking charge after securing the contract through a tender process.

"We are excited about being part of this next chapter in Musselburgh's 200-year plus history and with Chester's support we can ensure East Lothian will remain a top destination for the country's leading racehorse owners and trainers."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Musselburgh racecourse has gradually become one of the country's most revered smaller tracks. However, its progress has also been affected, and its future even questioned, by a series of rows between those previously operating it - council members and a group of local racing worthies who haven't got on in recent years.

Ambitious Chester, which also has Bangor-on-Dee in its portfolio, has beaten two much bigger racecourse groups to the contract, but I guess those who made the decision have noticed that almost everything it touches seems to turn to gold.