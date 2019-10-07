Enable: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up could race again

Enable led going into the closing stages but was edged out by Waldgeist at Longchamp

Enable could race again after a narrow defeat when seeking an unprecedented Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hat-trick in what was billed as her final outing.

The mare, ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, was runner-up to Waldgeist at Longchamp on Sunday.

It was expected she would be retired after the Arc, but Lord Grimthorpe - manager to owner Prince Khalid Abdullah - said a decision is yet to be made.

"In everybody's minds, it is getting towards the end," he told the BBC.

"Whether she has one more race or races next year is conjecture and speculation really."

Speaking to Rob Bonnet on Radio Four's Today programme, he added: "She has had a wonderful career and there always comes a time where you have to say enough is enough, but I think that if she is in good enough shape, Prince Khalid will have that option of continuing or not. It's entirely his decision.

"We have to get her back, and she is coming back this morning. And of course the feedback from John Gosden and his team will be vital in anything like this."

If the five-year-old is given the go-ahead to run again, options would include the Champion Stakes at Ascot on 19 October or the later Breeders' Cup meeting in the United States.

Enable has become one of racing's biggest equine stars of recent years, winning 12 consecutive contests - including 10 at the top Group One level - before finishing second on testing, rain-softened ground when odds-on favourite for a historic third Arc victory.

"There was such a wave of overwhelming goodwill, anticipation and expectation leading up to this race," said Grimthorpe.

"In all sport, there is no foregone conclusion at any stage unfortunately, and she did run an absolutely superb race, so we can't be too deflated."