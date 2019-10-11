Quadrilateral maintains 100% record with Newmarket win

Quadrilateral (left) produced a strong finish to deny Powerful Breeze (third from the left)

Roger Charlton's 9-4 favourite Quadrilateral maintained a 100% start to her career by winning the Group One Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Sired by champion horse Frankel, the two-year-old, ridden by Jason Watson, beat 7-1 Powerful Breeze by a head for her third win in three races this year.

Aidan O'Brien's 4-1 shot Love, ridden by Ryan Moore, finished a length and a half further back in third place.

Quadrilateral is the favourite for next year's 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Powerful Breeze had won both of her first two races, most recently the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster in September.

On good to soft ground, she was ahead into the final furlong but was reeled in by Charlton's filly, as jockey Watson celebrated a first domestic Group One victory after overseas top-level wins in Germany on Aspetar and in Italy with God Given.