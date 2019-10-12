Pinatubo: Unbeaten Godolphin colt wins Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

Charlie Appleby's Pinatubo enhanced his growing reputation with victory in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket.

The Godolphin colt had a higher rating by Timeform than champion horse Frankel at the same age after winning by nine lengths at The Curragh last month.

And on soft ground, the 1-3 favourite made it six wins out of six by moving clear to win by two lengths.

Arizona (14-1) made a strong challenge and was second, with Wichita third.

More to follow.