Enable to stay in training, says owner Prince Khalid Abdullah

Enable and Frankie Dettori have won 12 of their 13 races together

Flat racing's star horse Enable is to stay in training as a six-year-old, says owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

The John Gosden-trained mare finished runner-up with Frankie Dettori in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as they went for an unprecedented third success early in the month.

It ended a run of 12 successive wins together for horse and jockey.

But Enable will once again be targeting success in the 2020 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Enable's future had been uncertain after she was not among the entries for Saturday's British Champions Day at Ascot.

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

Well, I called this one quite wrong, thinking that after her narrow defeat in the Arc, she'd be off to try to pass on her brilliance to new generations.

But it was always possible that Prince Khalid, an octogenarian who seems to relish the chance to race his horses rather than sending them straight down the breeding route, would make what is a terrific decision - Enable has a real following now.

We await news of the road to Longchamp, but how fabulous if the great race, first staged in 1920, were to celebrate its century with what would be a truly historic success.