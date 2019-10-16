Rachael Blackmore continues Punchestown success with two more wins

Rachael Blackmore rode Henry de Bromhead's Jan Maat to victory in Wednesday's Buck House Novice Chase at Punchestown

Rachael Blackmore brought up her haul of Punchestown winners this week to four with two more successes on Wednesday.

After her double on Tuesday, Blackmore, 30, guided 4-6 favourite Beacon Edge to victory in the Maiden Hurdle.

The Tipperary woman then rode the Henry de Bromhead-trained 11-1 shot Jaan Maat to win the Buck House Novice Chase.

A good day for the ladies was continued by Jessica Harrington training Jett to victory in the Irish Daily Star Chase.

Robbie Power was on board the 22-1 shot who edged out the Gordon Elliott-trained Alpha des Obeaux.

Jockey Jack Kennedy didn't have such a good day as he broke his collarbone after a fall from Swordsman in the Novice Chase and he now faces six weeks on the sidelines.