Champions Day: Magical wins Champion Stakes as Aidan O'Brien seals double

Evens favourite Magical has landed the Champion Stakes, a first for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who claimed a double at Champions Day at Ascot.

The daughter of Galileo won for the ninth time in 21 starts over the one mile and two furlongs distance.

O'Brien also triumphed with Kew Gardens, who won the Long Distance Cup.

"She has a great attitude and she's everything you want in a race horse," jockey Donnacha O'Brien said of Magical.

William Haggas-trained Addeybb narrowly finished in second, with Mitsuru Hashida's Deidre in third.

Jockey Jim Crowley rode Regal Reality to an early lead, which he maintained until just under the two-furlong mark, when Magical moved through.

"She's incredible, unbelievable. She's an amazing filly. She's by Galileo, which makes her very special."

Magical won on soft ground at the same fixture last year, beating Coronet in the Group One British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

