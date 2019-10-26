Doncaster & Newbury called off due to waterlogged tracks

Heavy and persistent rainfall has led to meets at Doncaster and Newbury being called off

Race meetings at Doncaster and Newbury on Saturday have been called off because of waterlogged tracks, following persistent heavy rain.

Doncaster was due to stage the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy.

"It's as wet as I've known it, it's very disappointing for everyone at Doncaster," clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said.

However, the fixture at Cheltenham is set to go ahead, although Monday's meeting at Leicester is under threat.

The Doncaster race for two-year-old horses is traditionally a pointer to next season's Classics, with previous victors including subsequent Derby winners Authorized and Camelot.

Newbury was due to host Group Three action, but there was "no chance of improvement" to the waterlogged ground.

An inspection has been called at Leicester for 12:00 GMT on Sunday.