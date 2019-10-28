Wayne Hutchinson: Leading jump jockey retires

Hutchinson joined Alan King at Barbury when he was 21, and remained for much of his career

Jockey Wayne Hutchinson has announced his retirement after a 21-year career.

The 38-year-old, who rode more than 800 winners during his career - many for trainer Alan King - said he was "immensely proud" to be going out on his own terms.

Hutchinson triumphed on board Talkischeap for King in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April and his last winner was in September.

Other career highs include Grade One wins with L'Unique and Balder Succes.

He also secured victories at the Cheltenham Festival on Oh Crick and Medinas, and was successful in the Scottish Grand National (Godsmejudge, 2013) and Welsh National (Halcon Genelardais, 2006).

On his retirement, he said: "I'd love to be able to put something back into the sport, equally I am not closing doors outside racing when it come to deciding on my next chapter."