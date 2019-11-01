Kameko wins as Newcastle stages first Group One race to be run on an all-weather track

Kameko stretched into the lead from a furlong out at Newcastle

Kameko landed the rescheduled Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle - the first Group One race to be run on an all-weather track in Britain.

The 11-2 chance, ridden by Oisin Murphy for trainer Andrew Balding, won by three and a quarter lengths.

Innisfree was second for Aidan O'Brien with stablemates Year Of The Tiger and Mogul third and fourth.

It was an emotional win for Kameko's owners, Qatar Racing, after the top-class Roaring Lion died in August.

The race was originally scheduled to take place at Doncaster last Saturday but was rearranged after the Yorkshire course was waterlogged.

Following victory, Kameko's odds for the Derby at Epsom next year were cut to 10-1 from 25-1.

Analysis

by BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

This was a potentially significant winner for an unquestionably significant race.

Kameko came to Newcastle with some fine form in defeat, and really stamped his authority.

Andrew Balding, who was capping a fine season, believes the colt's stamina will definitely last out a mile-and-a-quarter next year, and maybe further, in which case the Epsom Derby will come into the equation - I suspect it probably will.

Appropriately, the first top-level race to be staged on an artificial surface in the UK came 30 years almost to the day since the 'all-weather' circuit opened up for business.