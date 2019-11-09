Give Me A Copper provides part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson with Wincanton win

Ferguson was at Wincanton to watch Give Me A Copper win

Give Me A Copper, part-owned by ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, won the Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton.

Soupy Soups made a late charge but finished second, with Royal Vacation third.

Jockey Bryony Frost, on Present Man, missed out on a hat-trick of wins as she was forced to pull up.

"That was nice. He produced at just the right time. The excitement at the end, you couldn't beat it," Ferguson said.

Speaking to ITV, Ferguson added: "Paul [Nicholls] was going mad, he nearly strangled me towards the end."

The victory under jockey Harry Cobden gave trainer Paul Nicholls, who also trains Present Man, his 10th in the contest.

Earlier, Champion Hurdle contender Fusil Raffles, trained by Nicky Henderson, won the Elite Hurdle.

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

Things haven't always been easy for Give Me A Copper who's been rated a fragile sort - hence this was only his 11th race even though he's nine years old.

But leading pretty much throughout on the type of flat racetrack he relishes, and with Sir Alex Ferguson and his fellow owners watching on, all came right, just, from Soupy Soups.

Paul Nicholls has always liked the Grand National at Aintree - another flat racetrack - for 'Copper' and all being well that'll probably be the target.