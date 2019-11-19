Substitute jockey Racheal Kneller triumphs at Lingfield on Ruacana after Twitter plea

Delighted owner Vaughan Lewis after his late request for a jockey paid off

Super-sub jockey Racheal Kneller was on to a winner after seeing a last-minute plea on Twitter to ride a favourite.

Owner Vaughan Lewis had been left without a rider for his horse Ruacana at Lingfield after Trevor Whelan's flight from Ireland was cancelled.

Kneller was alerted to his post, the pair were put in touch and she steered the 13-8 shot, trained by Zoe Davidson, to victory.

"That was great fun, it was epic," said the 32-year-old rider.

The Flat Jockeys Can Jump Handicap Hurdle was flat jockey Kneller's debut race over obstacles and first win from 36 rides this year.

Lewis nearly withdrew his horse before making the plea on social media as a last resort.

"Help please Racing Twitter - Urgently need flat jockey to ride favourite in 1pm at Lingfield," he wrote at just after 08:30 GMT on Tuesday.

After numerous retweets, Kneller was recruited an hour later and said she could even afford to eat a McDonald's meal on the way to the track as the weights for riders in jump racing are higher than on the flat.