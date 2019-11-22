Ascot Chase: Altior v Cyrname 'hotly anticipated'

Altior, winner of all 14 steeplechases, faces a challenge to his unbeaten record from Altior

The 1965 Chase at Ascot marks the date on which a strict, flat-only tradition was waived and jump racing started at the racecourse.

And if the hype is correct the 2019 staging on Saturday is likely to be a notable beacon in the history of a race which already has big names like Wayward Lad (1981), Deep Sensation (1992) and Master Minded (2010-2011) on its roll of honour.

Altior versus Cyrname is as hotly anticipated an encounter as there's been - anywhere - in national hunt racing for some years, perhaps since the days of Kauto Star and Denman, the arch-rivals trained, like Cyrname, by Paul Nicholls.

The superstar Altior, a nine-year-old under the care of Nicky Henderson and unbeaten over obstacles, faces a new, longer distance as he takes on Cyrname, aged seven, the steeplechaser with probably the most upwardly mobile reputation around.

But while Kauto Star and Denman did battle at Cheltenham, the more conventional stage for this type of clash, the venue this time being Ascot could be significant with Cyrname thriving at the track of late, and his opponent not always looking 100% happy there.

Officially, the two are practically neck and neck in terms of the ratings allotted to all horses - with Cyrname a whisker in front - but intriguingly the much-respected Timeform organisation of race-analysers believes that it's Altior which could hold a decisive upper hand.

Whichever comes out on top at the end of the near two and three-quarter miles, it will decide the direction of their season's travel; this could be the start of a protracted rivalry that takes both to the sport's Christmas showpiece, the King George VI Chase at Kempton and beyond.

My inclination is that Altior will have enough to pull it off, and prove himself the genuine 'heir' to the biggest recent national hunt names.

Whatever the result, he and Cyrname are proving to be hot tickets: Ascot officials say advance bookings are way up on normal.

Altior

Owner: Patricia Pugh Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Official rating: 175 (Timeform: 180)

Distance range: Two miles to two-and-a-quarter (once)

Style: Commander-in-chief

Chase form: 11111111111111 [14]

Ascot form: 2/2 - has been jumping to his left which might be an issue on a right-handed track.

Last time out: Kept on strongly when pressed by Sceau Royal to win at Sandown, April

Big race odds: 8/11

They say: "If he's to be a true champion, he has to win over a variety of trips, but I still say the way he works he doesn't look like he's going to stay [further]. If he's a stayer, he's the most remarkable horse I've seen" - Nicky Henderson

Trainer form: Winning strike-rate high but, unusually, no success at Cheltenham's November fixture.

Cyrname

Owners: Johnny and Sam de la Hey Jockey: Harry Cobden

Official rating: 176 (Timeform: 173)

Distance range: Two miles to two miles and five furlongs

Style: Spectacular, thrilling

Chase form: 1212143711

Ascot form: 2/5 - two wins over race-distance this year

Last time out: Smashed the talented Waiting Patiently at Ascot in February

Big race odds: 11/8

They say: "Altior is stepping up in trip and they're fairly confident he'll improve for it. I schooled Cyrname the other day and he was in great form. We're fairly confident but we are taking on Altior" - Harry Cobden

Trainer form: Stable not knocking in the winners like it often does and, also surprisingly, no success at Cheltenham's November fixture.

And it's not just Ascot…

Bristol De Mai, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, has never been beaten in four visits to Haydock, and the eight-year-old grey goes for a hat-trick in the Grade One Betfair Chase.

If successful under regular jockey Daryl Jacob, who rides in the mainly green silks of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the horse would emulate race-greats Kauto Star and Cue Card as a three-time winner.

While Twiston-Davies' team are characteristically bullish about the outcome, there's been a groundswell of support in favour of second favourite Lostintranslation, winner or runner-up in six of his seven steeplechase starts.

The seven-year-old put in a striking performance, jumping superbly, when leading all the way for success at Carlisle in early November, and many believe a major prize like this one is within his grasp already. This is his biggest task to date.

But it's a high-quality event all-round with Cheltenham Festival heroes Frodon and jockey Bryony Frost also in the field, along with the Wetherby winner Ballyoptic, another trained by Twiston-Davies.