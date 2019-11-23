Christy Chase: Cyrname ends Altior's unbeaten run

Cyrname made its run for home three fences from the finish

Cyrname beat Altior to win the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot.

The 5-2 second favourite, ridden by Harry Cobden and trained by Paul Nicholls, led the near two-and-three-quarter-mile race from start to finish.

Unbeaten Altior (1-3) was unable to respond when Cyrname made a run for home with three fences remaining.

It was one of the most hotly anticipated showdowns in recent memory, likened to the classic rivalry between Kauto Star and Denman.