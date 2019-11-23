Christy Chase: Cyrname ends Altior's unbeaten run

Cyrname ridden by Harry Cobden
Cyrname made its run for home three fences from the finish

Cyrname beat Altior to win the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot.

The 5-2 second favourite, ridden by Harry Cobden and trained by Paul Nicholls, led the near two-and-three-quarter-mile race from start to finish.

Unbeaten Altior (1-3) was unable to respond when Cyrname made a run for home with three fences remaining.

It was one of the most hotly anticipated showdowns in recent memory, likened to the classic rivalry between Kauto Star and Denman.

