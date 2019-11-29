From rugby to racing - Jonathan Davies seeks Welsh National win

Potters Corner racing at Chepstow in 2015

Welsh international rugby player Jonathan Davies is hoping for a horse racing triumph close to home after his steeplechaser Potters Corner was honoured.

The Christian Williams-trained horse was named Welsh Horse Racing Chaser of the Year at its second annual awards.

Davies is a part-owner of the Midlands Grand National winner.

"The Welsh National this year is the main target for the horse," Williams told BBC Sport.

Former jockey Williams, who trains at Ogmore-by-sea in the Vale of Glamorgan, added: "Obviously being Welsh owners and Welsh trainers it would be great to win the Welsh National."

The nine-year-old bay gelding, owned by Scarlets' centre Davies along with the All Star Sports syndicate, was a 20-1 winner of the Midlands National at Uttoxeter on 16 March - the same day Wales beat Ireland to clinch the 2019 Grand Slam.

He is rated about a 33-1 shot to follow up with victory in the Welsh National at Chepstow on 27 December.

"Jonathan has had knee reconstruction surgery following his injury at the Rugby World Cup so hopefully he will be able to come and watch the horse as well. He won't be tied up with rugby commitments," said Williams.

"Hopefully a win there would put a smile on his face.

"Jonathan enjoys coming down to the yard and walking around the horses. It is a bit of a break for him from rugby. Rugby is so intense. It takes his mind off it. "

Welsh Horse Racing Awards

Jockey of the Year: David Probert

Trainer: Evan Williams

Flat Horse: Good Vibes

Hurdler: Silver Streak

Chaser: Potters Corner

Breeder: Llety Farms

Rising Star: Ben Jones

Owner: Down the Quay Club

Stable Staff Recognition Award: Jackie Coonick

Lifetime Achievement Award: Milton Bradley