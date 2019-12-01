Hatton's Grace Hurdle: Honeysuckle makes it seven wins in a row
-
- From the section Horse Racing
Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle made it seven wins out of seven with victory in the Grade One Hatton's Grace Hurdle.
Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the 9-10 favourite romped home nine lengths clear of Bacardys at Fairyhouse.
JP O'Brien's four-year-old Fakir D'oudairies won the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase over two miles four furlongs by a remarkable 22 lengths.
He took the lead at the seventh of the 16 fences and surged to an emphatic second successive win of the season.
On a good day for the favourites in the Grade One races, Gordon Elliott's 8-11 shot Envoi Allen, ridden by Davy Russell, beat another of the trainer's five-year-olds Abacadabras.
He captured the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle over two miles by a length and a half to maintain his 100% winning record in his seventh race.