Defi Du Seuil heads Tingle Creek field at Sandown; Native River & Might Bite at Aintree

Defi Du Seuil beat Lostintranslation to win the JLT Chase at the Cheltenham Festival

Racing fans have a weekend to savour with several top steeplechasers competing in England and Ireland.

Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux lead a high-quality field for Saturday's two-mile Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River and runner-up Might Bite do battle again at Aintree, which also hosts the Becher Chase on Saturday.

On Sunday, this year's beaten Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy makes his return at Punchestown.

Here's a rundown of where the top action takes place this weekend, with regular updates on BBC Radio 5 live.

