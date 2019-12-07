Tingle Creek Chase: Defi Du Seuil wins at Sandown from Un De Sceaux

Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Defi Du Seuil claimed his sixth Grade One triumph

Defi Du Seuil edged out Un De Sceaux and the fast-finishing Waiting Patiently to win the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The 2-1 favourite, ridden by Barry Geraghty for trainer Philip Hobbs, triumphed by a neck in a pulsating climax to the two-mile contest.

At Aintree, Walk In The Mill took the Becher Chase over the Grand National fences for the second year running.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup victor Native River also won at the meeting.

Native River ran out a comfortable victor of the Many Clouds Chase after Might Bite unseated jockey Nico de Boinville early in the race.

In the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase, rising star Defi Du Seuil just got the better of Un De Sceaux, who at 11 is five years his senior.

Ornua took the field along for much of the race before the eventual first and second rounded the final turn in the lead together.

Defi Du Seuil touched down clear after the final fence but the 2016 winner Un De Sceaux fought back, with Waiting Patiently closing to finish three-quarters of a length away in third.

"He is magnificent, phenomenal really," said Somerset-based trainer Hobbs of the winner. "He's only six so has room to improve."

Walk In The Mill finished fourth behind Grand National winner Tiger Roll at Aintree in April

Walk In The Mill's jockey James Best punched the air with delight as the nine-year-old, trained by Robert Walford, triumphed from Kimberlite Candy.

The 8-1 shot, who was fourth in the National eight months ago, is now rated a 20-1 chance for next year's race.

Alpha Des Obeaux was third, ahead of Definitly Red, with 2017 National winner One For Arthur fifth.

"I was hampered at the first fence and didn't meet the third well. I can't believe it," said Best.

Analysis

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Walk In The Mill looks like yet another fine example of the 'horses for courses' theory, which is especially prevalent at Aintree.

His form figures over the unique course now read 1-4-1, and all being well he'll be back in April, relishing the challenge again.

Even better than Walk In The Mill, Vieux Lion Rouge made it eight completed rounds from eight starts over the fences - nearly 200 jumped - when ninth.

But the track is of course perilous, and that was again highlighted when It's Jennifer suffered a fatal injury in the Grand Sefton Chase.