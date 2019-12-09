Sandown: Seven jockeys appeal against ban for ignoring flag signal to stop

The London National was the final race on Sandown's card

Seven jockeys who received 10-day bans for ignoring a flag signal to stop a race at Sandown have appealed against the decision to the British Horseracing Authority.

The seven finishers in Saturday's London National rode through the yellow stop-race flag that was being waved because of a stricken horse.

Philip Donovan came first on Doing Fine, but the race was declared void.

The jockeys' appeal will now be heard by an independent panel.

If the ban is upheld, the group will miss the lucrative Christmas and new year racing programmes.

The other jockeys are Daryl Jacob, Harry Skelton, Adam Wedge, Jamie Moore, James Davies and Stan Sheppard.

The incident happened as the veteran steeplechaser Houblon Des Obeaux was being attended to after suffering a fatal heart attack, according to trainer Venetia Williams.

There was confusion among jockeys, trainers, owners and punters as a lengthy stewards' inquiry took place.

Moore said he "didn't see the flag" and only "heard whistles" as every jockey "had the head down."

However, Chris Rutter, the chief steward at Sandown, told Racing TV that "the film clearly shows that the flag was there and that some of the jockeys have gone to stop and then started riding again."

"It's either 10 days or nothing and because it looks like they've seen the flag and they've ignored it, they've all got 10 days."

At the time, the British Horseracing Authority said that two other riders did pull up after the flag was waved.