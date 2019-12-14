Altior 'extremely unlikely' to race in King George VI Chase at Kempton Park

Altior (right) had no answer to Cyrname at Ascot last month

Trainer Nicky Henderson says highly rated Altior is "extremely unlikely" to race in the King George VI Chase, the Boxing Day showpiece at Kempton Park.

After 19 successive wins, the nine-year-old lost by two-and-a-quarter lengths to Cyrname over two miles five furlongs at Ascot last month.

Henderson talked with jockey Nico de Boinville and owner Pat Pugh and agreed three miles at Kempton was a concern.

"He is not out, but it is unlikely. Nothing is certain in racing," he said.

The trainer had hoped to see an improvement in the horse, who has won the Queen Mother Champion Chase of around two miles for the last two years, during a training workout.

"It wasn't as if he didn't work well - it was very satisfactory as he worked with two very good horses. Nico just said he felt a little bit flat and he didn't have his normal mojo," Henderson added.

"He had a very hard race and was very tired after the race at Ascot. We don't want to put him into another fierce battle as we might undo everything - the King George is extremely unlikely.

"What we do next, I don't know. The King George is the one we really wanted to go for and I'm gutted about it."