James Bowen: Jockey hails 'special' Cheltenham win on Call Me Lord

James Bowen (L) on Call Me Lord holds off Ballyandy to win the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham

James Bowen was delighted after riding Call Me Lord to victory at Cheltenham in Saturday's International Hurdle.

The 18-year-old Welshman was deputising for injured senior jockey Daryl Jacob and took his chance with both hands.

"We thought he had a good chance... he was very straightforward, quickened down to the last nicely and battled all the way from there," Bowen said.

"The owners, boss (trainer Nicky Henderson) and Daryl have helped me a lot and I can't thank them enough."

Bowen, younger brother of successful National Hunt jockey Sean Bowen and son of trainer Peter Bowen, joined trainer Henderson's yard in 2017.

His burgeoning talent was underlined when, aged 16, he became the youngest winner of the Welsh Grand National, taking the 2017 title in a race that had been postponed until January 2018.

Bowen's victory on the six-year-old Call Me Lord, the 2-1 favourite, is another red-letter success to mark on his growing CV.

"I rode my last pony race around here and it's amazing to have a winner here, I've had very few and every time is special," Bowen added.

"So it's a very special day."