Sandown: Seven jockeys have bans overturned after appeal

The London National was the final race on Sandown's card

Seven jockeys who received 10-day bans for ignoring a flag signal to stop a race at Sandown have had their suspensions overturned after appealing.

The seven finishers in the London National on 7 December rode through the yellow stop-race flag that was being waved because of a stricken horse.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said reasons for the bans being quashed would "follow in due course".

Philip Donovan came first on Doing Fine, but the race was declared void.

The other jockeys are Daryl Jacob, Harry Skelton, Adam Wedge, Jamie Moore, James Davies and Stan Sheppard.

The incident happened as the veteran steeplechaser Houblon Des Obeaux was being attended to after suffering a fatal heart attack, according to trainer Venetia Williams.

In a statement, the BHA said: "The stop race procedures are essential to protect the safety of horses and jockeys, and the medical or veterinary staff who may be treating them on the racecourse.

"The position of the stewards at Sandown was that the existing stop race procedures were carried out adequately, and that most of the riders heard the whistle and either saw - or should have seen - the stop race flag, which was deployed directly in the racing line ahead of the Pond fence.

"However, we operate a regulatory system which allows for appeals of raceday decisions.

"We must await the panel's full written reasons before commenting further on the specifics of this case."